comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.03.2024 | 2:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Madgaon Express Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Kamal Haasan launches exciting, RETRO-style poster of Dhanush-starrer Illaiyaraaja at a memorable event in Chennai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Kamal Haasan launches exciting, RETRO-style poster of Dhanush-starrer Illaiyaraaja at a memorable event in Chennai

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Kamal Haasan launches exciting, RETRO-style poster of Dhanush-starrer Illaiyaraaja at a memorable event in Chennai
By Fenil Seta -

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Dhanush is all set to play Isaignani Illaiyaraaja in his biopic. We further mentioned that it will possibly be the biggest Pan-India film of his career. It has come to light that our newsbreak turned out to be true. The biopic was launched today in a grand fashion sometime back in Chennai. Further, the makers also announced the name of the director who’ll helm this much-awaited biopic.

BREAKING Kamal Haasan launches exciting, RETRO-style poster of Dhanush-starrer Illaiyaraaja at a memorable event in Chennai

BREAKING: Kamal Haasan launches exciting, RETRO-style poster of Dhanush-starrer Illaiyaraaja at a memorable event in Chennai

The name of the film is Illaiyaraaja and its introductory announcement poster was launched by none other than legendary star, Kamal Haasan. The poster has caught attention as it features Dhanush in a retro look. Kamal Haasan, who considers Illaiyaraaja as his guru, was more than happy to do the needful and also gave a touching speech.

Further, the makers revealed that Illaiyaraaja will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. Interestingly, he recently made Captain Miller (2023), which also starred Dhanush. Illaiyaraaja, hence, marks the second collaboration between the two.

A major highlight of the event was that the walls at the venue with notes of the musical legend, which added to the impact. Produced by Connekkt Media and Mercuri Movies, Illaiyaraaja will go on floors in 2024 and will be released in 2025.

Ilaiyaraaja, aged 80, has a record of composing over 7,000 songs in over 1,000 films and also performing in over 20,000 concerts. He began his career in 1976 and has composed songs not just for Tamil movies but also for Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi films and also one English movie. In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award, by the Government of India. He has even been honoured with five National Film Awards — three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. The title ‘Maestro’ was conferred on him by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan along with Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj introduce their song ‘Inimel’ with this first poster

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prime Video unveils fresh posters of new…

Crew song 'Choli' to release tomorrow

From Don 3, Singham Again, Baaghi 4 to…

Shahid Kapoor to lead mythological drama…

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and more meet…

Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification