Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Dhanush is all set to play Isaignani Illaiyaraaja in his biopic. We further mentioned that it will possibly be the biggest Pan-India film of his career. It has come to light that our newsbreak turned out to be true. The biopic was launched today in a grand fashion sometime back in Chennai. Further, the makers also announced the name of the director who’ll helm this much-awaited biopic.

BREAKING: Kamal Haasan launches exciting, RETRO-style poster of Dhanush-starrer Illaiyaraaja at a memorable event in Chennai

The name of the film is Illaiyaraaja and its introductory announcement poster was launched by none other than legendary star, Kamal Haasan. The poster has caught attention as it features Dhanush in a retro look. Kamal Haasan, who considers Illaiyaraaja as his guru, was more than happy to do the needful and also gave a touching speech.

Further, the makers revealed that Illaiyaraaja will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. Interestingly, he recently made Captain Miller (2023), which also starred Dhanush. Illaiyaraaja, hence, marks the second collaboration between the two.

A major highlight of the event was that the walls at the venue with notes of the musical legend, which added to the impact. Produced by Connekkt Media and Mercuri Movies, Illaiyaraaja will go on floors in 2024 and will be released in 2025.

Ilaiyaraaja, aged 80, has a record of composing over 7,000 songs in over 1,000 films and also performing in over 20,000 concerts. He began his career in 1976 and has composed songs not just for Tamil movies but also for Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi films and also one English movie. In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award, by the Government of India. He has even been honoured with five National Film Awards — three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. The title ‘Maestro’ was conferred on him by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

