In a legal verdict delivered by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court on October 31, 2023, renowned film producer Prerna Arora, known for her work in Rustom and other projects, has been acquitted in a longstanding financial dispute case that was originally filed in 2018. The legal tussle with Pooja Films has been amicably resolved and dismissed by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, with Prerna Arora ordered to pay a fine of three lakh rupees within a specified timeframe.

Expressing her deep gratitude and relief, Prerna Arora expressed, “I am extremely grateful to have received justice. I am indebted to the honourable Bombay High Court for restoring the faith of common people like me in our legal system. Throughout this ordeal, I maintained my silence, believing in the system and its ability to set an example for innocent individuals who may feel ill-equipped to navigate life's challenges and should never give up in the face of adversity.”

She went on to state, “There was much speculation surrounding this case, but I would like to emphasize that this is the final verdict, surpassing all prior rumours. I urge everyone to seek the truth before sensationalizing stories and potentially ruining someone's life with their own hidden agendas. My family and I endured significant pain and suffering due to misleading reports, but I chose to maintain our dignity and not engage in public clarifications, as the allegations were baseless and the facts distorted. There is a substantial gap between what is reported and what the truth entails, and I am grateful to our legal system and my family for their support.”

Reflecting on her personal journey, Prerna Arora candidly shared, “I was once known for my speed and success in the film industry, but this experience, coupled with the challenges of the Covid lockdown, prompted me to slow down and reevaluate my life. Despite my involvement in significant Bollywood and South Indian film projects, I did not feel mentally prepared for larger cinematic ventures at that time. However, I now find myself in a much more positive mindset, ready to once again create cinematic magic.”

Prerna Arora expressed her gratitude for the opportunities to collaborate on substantial film projects, viewing this period as a divine intervention that has revitalized her passion and energy for filmmaking.

Notably, Prerna has already announced her involvement in the production of two highly-anticipated films. One of these projects, titled Savera, is a collaboration with the renowned South Indian director Suresh Krissna and features a prominent Bollywood pair. The second project, AIKIDO, marks her debut as a producer in the OTT space, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and featuring South Indian star Nidhhi Agerwal. Both of these ventures are currently in the advanced planning stages, with filming scheduled to commence in January 2024.

