It was Farhan Akhtar who suggested belated action against the two news channels which had been hammering at the film industry relentlessly for four months.

An informed source says, “Though he won’t take credit for it, the lawsuit against Times Now and Republic TV was Farhan Akhtar’s idea. All the other producers felt as disgusted by the attack by the two news channels. But if Farhan hadn’t taken the initiative they wouldn’t have come forward to finally take the slanderous foursome to court.”

Now it’s up the film industry to take the fight to its logical conclusion.

