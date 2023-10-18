Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: “We did Stree which in a lot of ways is an ideological sequel to Go Goa Gone” – Raj and DK

Raj Nodimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, have emerged as filmmakers to reckon with. They carved a niche with films like 99 (2009), Shor In The City (2011), Go Goa Gone (2013) and A Gentleman (2017). But in the world of OTT, they amassed a huge fan following thanks to the success of shows like The Family Man, Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs. Hence, they were apt to head the ‘Master Class – The Hit Machine: What’s The Secret Sauce?’ on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest.

While answering audience questions, Raj and DK were asked if one can expect a sequel to Go Goa Gone. Raj asked the attendees, “You guys really want Go Goa Gone 2?” Everyone in unison shouted “Yes”! The girl who asked the question said that Go Goa Gone was fresh and exciting and hence, the sequel is much awaited.

Raj replied, “I don’t know about fresh but we can try and make it exciting. I’d love to do it.”

DK took over and remarked, “As you said, what you loved about Go Goa Gone was it was fresh and exciting. We did Stree which in a lot of ways is an ideological sequel to Go Goa Gone.”

The audience was too stunned to react. Raj laughed as he said, “We complicated the hell out of the audience!”

Go Goa Gone starred Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan and Puja Gupta and is a story about a group of friends stuck on an island in Goa with zombies. The film was loved for its comic treatment to a zombie theme.

Stree (2018), meanwhile, was written and produced by Raj and DK. It starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and was a story of a town where a ghost attacks men.

