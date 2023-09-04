Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is making significant strides in his burgeoning acting career. According to a report in PinkVilla, Ibrahim has bagged his second film project, this time a romantic drama produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The movie, tentatively titled Diler, is set to be directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

Ibrahim Ali Khan secures second film; to star in Dinesh Vijan’s Diler: Report

The report also said that Ibrahim Ali Khan was immediately drawn to the script of Diler and enthusiastically gave his approval to be a part of the project. Described as a 'well-crafted love story', the film promises to captivate audiences with its blend of romance and music. Although discussions with Ibrahim have reached an advanced stage, the finalization of the lead actress is yet to be confirmed.

PinkVilla quoted an industry source saying, “Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer.”

Scheduled to commence filming in December 2023, Diler will primarily be shot in the picturesque locales of London. However, before embarking on this exciting new venture, Ibrahim will complete the remaining portions of his debut film, Sarzameen, a Dharma Productions venture. This thriller, which went into production in February, casts Ibrahim in a challenging role as a terrorist. The movie also stars Kajol and Prithviraj, who play a married couple, marking Karan Johar and Kajol's first professional collaboration in over a decade. The film is directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of acclaimed actor Boman Irani.

The film's release date remains undisclosed. Ibrahim commands a substantial following on social media and has become a favourite subject of the paparazzi. Ibrahim has chosen to maintain a private Instagram account. It is speculated that he might transition to a public account closer to his debut film's release, giving fans further insight into his journey and endeavours.

Also Read: Karan Johar enlists Kajol for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut Sarzameen: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.