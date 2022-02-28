comscore

BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for Covid-19; Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa test negative

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean group BLACKPINK member Rosé has reportedly contracted Covid-19 and has currently halted all her overseas schedules. The singer is not showing any major symptoms.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for Covid-19; Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa test negative

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the singer-dancer was tested positive for Covid-19 following which her agency issued an official statement informing about the artist’s diagnosis. “This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s took a PCR test before her [overseas] departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities,” the statement began.

“The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rosé who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms,” the statement continued. “All four members of BLACKPINK have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort [for their well-being].”

“We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rosé’s rapid recovery as well as the BLACKPINK members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future,” the agency said concluding the statement. The other three members of the quartet have all tested negative.

BLACKPINK is a popular South Korean female group which debuted in 2016. The group comprises of 4 members: Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé. In March 2021, Rosé made her solo debut with her single album ‘R’. The album sold 448,089 copies in its first week, the highest for a Korean female soloist. Lead single ‘On the Ground’ was also a commercial success, topping the Billboard Global 200 and peaking in the top five domestically.

