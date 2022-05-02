Actor-comedian Bill Murray publicly addressed the production shutdown of his latest film, Being Mortal, in the wake of “inappropriate behavior” complaint report against him.

Bill Murray addresses “inappropriate behavior” complaint on Being Mortal set – “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way”

Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, the actor said there was a “difference of opinion” with a woman that he was working with that led to the complaint and production pause. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” he told the outlet. He did not provide further detail on what exactly happened on set, but he added that he is optimistic that production will resume, but noted that filming will only commence if and when the woman involved feels comfortable doing so.

“As of now we are talking, and we are trying to make peace with each other,” the actor-comedian, who is also reportedly a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder, said. “We are both professionals. We like each others’ work. We like each other, I think, and if we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.” Murray said he’s been spending time thinking about what happened since production was shut down.

“The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now,” he said. “Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.” Murray stated that “what would make me the happiest” is if both he and the woman are able to “go back into work and…trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of.”

“I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore,” Murray said of learning from his mistakes. “That’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog, and I have no intention of it.” Being Mortal, which also stars Seth Rogan and Keke Palmer, is comedian Aziz Ansari's directorial debut whose production was shut down due to complaints of inappropriate behavior filed previously. The feature also stars Ansari who wrote the script and is based on Atul Gawande's book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, a non-fiction work that examines hospice and end-of-life care.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director and his producing partner Youree Henley were working with the Disney-backed studio to figure out the next steps. Searchlight is currently investigating the matter but told THR in a statement that they do not “comment on investigations.”

