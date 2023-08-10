Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani show-sharing update: Less than 24 hours to go for release and bookings still haven’t begun in certain single screen cinemas

Less than 24 hours are remaining for the release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 and shockingly, the show-sharing issues are yet to be resolved fully. Usually, such fights have taken place even in the past. But this time, an unusual scenario has emerged as in different circuits, the distributors of each film are different.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “To begin with, it’s a three-way clash of sorts as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also doing well in urban areas and in Bengal. It’s a film by Viacom18 who has also backed OMG 2.”

The source added, “In circuits like Rajasthan, CP, CI, Delhi and Bengal, where Viacom18 don’t have their own office, they have asked PVR Pictures to distribute OMG 2. It is said that this decision was taken so that their film can get more shows in front of a tsunami like Gadar 2. However, what they didn’t anticipate is that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will remain strong in certain pockets for so long.”

The source revealed, “In West Bengal, Karan Johar’s romantic drama is doing very well due to the Bengali flavour. Sharing shows among these films has proved to be a nightmare. And that’s not all. 2 big Bengali films, Byomkesh O Durgo Rahosyo and Cheeni 2, are up for release on August 11, along with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. One of these films is being distributed by none other than PVR!”

Another source informed us, “In Rajasthan, a different problem has emerged as PEN Marudhar is the distributor for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well as Gadar 2. OMG 2, meanwhile, is being released by PVR. The issue here is rather limited as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has underperformed in this territory.”

In Bihar, Prakash Films is the distributor for all three movies. The source said, “And yet, the show-sharing issue has cropped up as the respective studios are trying their best to reserve maximum shows for their movies.”

The source then said, “Due to these factors, the advance booking has still not opened in several single screens across the country. Certain multiplexes, too, have allotted one screen each to Gadar 2 and OMG 2 while waiting for the issue to get resolved soon.”

A single screen exhibitor complained, on condition of anonymity, “Yeh hamesha ka problem hai hamare liye. Though we are used to it, we wish these issues don’t stretch till Thursday. I am dying to open bookings, especially for Gadar 2.”

