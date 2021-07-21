Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of yet another season of one of India’s biggest reality television show- Bigg Boss. After having wrapped Bigg Boss 14 in February, Salman is already for Bigg Boss 15. The show will premier on August 8 only on VOOT. The show will start airing on television only six weeks after its OTT premier.

The Indian edition of the world’s biggest and most controversial reality show BIGG BOSS is set to go Digital First this time by launching on the streaming platform VOOT ahead of its television premiere. The first six weeks of the six-month run of Bigg Boss OTT will be accessible to fans in the palm of their hands 24X7, giving them a chance to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the going-on of the popular house.

Today, the makers dropped a teaser video of the upcoming season of the reality show featuring Salman Khan. In the video, Salman says that the upcoming season will be much more crazy and over the top and will be banned on TV.

Expect a line-up of some of the most sensational names, known faces, and influencers from the Indian entertainment canvas to paint the Bigg Boss OTT world with lots of drama, melodrama, and emotions. The ‘janta’ factor this time will be giving the common man the uncommon powers of Bigg Boss OTT by enabling them to handpick the contestants and the contestants’ stay, tasks, and their exit on the show. Overall, the new season promises to be a unique experience for the people, by the people!

