Last Updated 11.10.2022 | 4:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare takes a stand against Gautam Vig as he pushes Archana Gautam

Former Bigg Boss winner Shiv Thakare took a firm stand for Archana Sharma after Gautam Vig pushed her violently during a task.

Shiv Thakare rose to fame after his grand win in Bigg Boss Marathi. He has been making news for his new stint in Bigg Boss 16. The latest episode of the controversial episode saw a rather firm side of the contestant who took a stand for his co-contestants while performing tasks and activities in the house. With the position of captaincy being open, Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig were seen competing for the task, but when Vig ended up making it a tad bit violent by pushing Archana Gautam, Shiv lost it and even had an argument of sorts with another co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

After Nimrit Ahluwalia was asked to leave her position as a caption in house by Bigg Boss, the position for captaincy had opened up. Bigg Boss asked the contestant to do a task wherein the contestants had to gong the bell in order to win and become the new captain. Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig ended up in a tie and had to play another tiebreaker task wherein they had to collect as many household items they can (but were only allowed to use their personal items and no items from the house were to be used).

Shiv Thakare played the game by abiding to rules. However, he got agitated towards Gautam when the latter became a tad bit violent while performing the task. He ended up pushing Archana Gautam away when she was trying to stop Shalin who was walking towards Shiv with the suitcase - A property given by Bigg Boss to each and every housemate.

Later on, when Shalin tried to intimidate Shiv during the task, the former Bigg Boss winner said "Tere jaise ek kya Das bhi aajayenge na toh bhi hilunga nahi mein" (Even if 10 others like you come into my way, I still won't get perturbed).

Bigg Boss airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.

Also ReadBigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets a peck from Soundarya Sharma; netizens call him “center of all female contestants”

