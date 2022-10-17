Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment when she was called to his Juhu residence under the pretext of offering her an item song.

While the MeToo movement saw many Bollywood starlets coming out and accusing names in the industry of sexual misconduct, the movement has resurfaced yet again after the launch of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The Salman Khan hosted show is currently receiving flak not just from the netizens but also from industry people because of the presence of Sajid Khan as one of the contestants. The actor-filmmaker returned to the entertainment industry after being banned owing to the sexual harassment accusations against him. His presence has left many of his alleged victims upset and the recent one to express her disappointment is Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee recalled the time when filmmaker Sajid Khan asked several inappropriate questions. While he was shooting for Himmatwala, he reportedly offered Rani an item song titled ‘Dhoka Dhoka’. When she contacted him regarding the meeting, he invited her to his house to speak about the offer but also asked to not get her manager or PR since it was expected to a formal meeting. While explaining to her about the track, he informed her that she will be wearing a short lehenga and asked her to show her legs. During the interview, Rani revealed that even though she felt the request to be weird, she assumed it to be a part of the audition process and abided by it.

As per reports, the question session got cringer when Sajid asked Rani about her breast size. He also quizzed her about her relationship status and about the frequency of her intercourse. Upset and angered by his questions, the actress further also accused the filmmaker of attempting to touch her inappropriately. Rani confessed that she walked out of the meeting immediately and thought it was high time for her to open up what she faced.

During the MeToo movement, many struggling, aspiring actresses as well as starlets accused the filmmaker of misconduct and misbehavior. The accusations led to his ban in 2019. After appearing on Bigg Boss 16, many of them have demanded his exit from the show but his stint as a contestant hasn’t ended as yet.

