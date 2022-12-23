comscore

Bhumi Pednekar to ring in the New Year with friends in Mexico

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar will take a fun-filled relaxing break after shoots for 7 films all this year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bhumi Pednekar will be taking a much-deserved break during this holiday season. The actor has had her hands full with 7 films on the floors and shoots all around India and overseas. Having had to work non-stop since the pandemic-related lockdowns lifted Bhumi will travel to Mexico with her friends for a fun-filled New Year celebration.

Bhumi Pednekar has a mighty slate of 7 films, that releases in the next 12 months. Her line-up includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema. As 2022 wraps up, she is looking to unwind and relax with friends whom she hasn’t seen for some time.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar was most recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar adds a sensual twist to her animal print saree as she attends Filmfare OTT awards

