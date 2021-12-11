Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple announced the good news in a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers). Bharti Singh posted the video on her YouTube channel, LOL Life of Limbachiyaas as well as her Instagram handle.

In the video, Bharti Singh goes inside the bathroom to take up the pregnancy test. She informs she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months, as she does not want to miss capturing the golden moment. Later in the video when she takes up the test, it comes out to be positive.

Learning about being pregnant, the comedian rushes to her husband Harsh Limbachiyya. Harsh was sleeping when Bharti goes and jokingly tells her, “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby) adding, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby).”

After Harsh learns the good news, He hugs Bharti and jokingly says: "Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai" before hilariously adding: "Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai, kyunki bachcha aane wala hai."



ALSO READ:Bharti Singh shares a hilarious glimpse of her married life; leaves everyone in splits

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.