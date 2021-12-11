comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2021 | 2:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Bharti Singh announces pregnancy with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa; to embrace parenthood in 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple announced the good news in a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers). Bharti Singh posted the video on her YouTube channel, LOL Life of Limbachiyaas as well as her Instagram handle.

In the video, Bharti Singh goes inside the bathroom to take up the pregnancy test. She informs she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months, as she does not want to miss capturing the golden moment. Later in the video when she takes up the test, it comes out to be positive.

Learning about being pregnant, the comedian rushes to her husband Harsh Limbachiyya. Harsh was sleeping when Bharti goes and jokingly tells her, “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby) adding, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby).”

After Harsh learns the good news, He hugs Bharti and jokingly says: "Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai" before hilariously adding: "Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai, kyunki bachcha aane wala hai."


ALSO READ:Bharti Singh shares a hilarious glimpse of her married life; leaves everyone in splits

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bharti Singh announces pregnancy with…

Taylor Swift to face trial after judge…

John Abraham to first shoot for Shah Rukh…

Amitabh Bachchan rents out Andheri duplex to…

Jacqueline Fernandez called for questioning…

Sting India ropes in Akshay Kumar as its…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification