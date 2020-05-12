Actor Ben Stiller's father, famed comedian and actor Jerry Stiller, passed away at the age of 92. The news of his passing was confirmed by Ben on his Twitter on Monday, May 11.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” Ben Stiller shared on his Twitter.

Jerry Stiller was a well-known comedian. He also played the role of Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, Jason Alexander's father. He went onto star as Arthur Spooner on the King of Queens.

Hollywood celebrities like Jason Alexander, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Gervais, Hank Azaria, Kevin James, Peter Gallagher, Seth Rogen amongst others paid tribute to the late comedian.

So sorry for your loss, Ben. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 11, 2020

Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020