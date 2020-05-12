Bollywood Hungama

Ben Stiller's father Jerry Stiller passes away, Hollywood pays tribute to the late comedian

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ben Stiller's father Jerry Stiller passes away, Hollywood pays tribute to the late comedian

Actor Ben Stiller's father, famed comedian and actor Jerry Stiller, passed away at the age of 92. The news of his passing was confirmed by Ben on his Twitter on Monday, May 11.

Ben Stiller's father Jerry Stiller passes away, Hollywood pays tribute to the late comedian

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” Ben Stiller shared on his Twitter.

Jerry Stiller was a well-known comedian. He also played the role of Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, Jason Alexander's father. He went onto star as Arthur Spooner on the King of Queens.

Hollywood celebrities like Jason Alexander, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Gervais, Hank Azaria, Kevin James, Peter Gallagher, Seth Rogen amongst others paid tribute to the late comedian.

ALSO READ: Friends actors Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to join Jack Black, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller for Celebrity Escape Room

