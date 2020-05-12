Actor Ben Stiller's father, famed comedian and actor Jerry Stiller, passed away at the age of 92. The news of his passing was confirmed by Ben on his Twitter on Monday, May 11.
“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” Ben Stiller shared on his Twitter.
Jerry Stiller was a well-known comedian. He also played the role of Frank Costanza on Seinfeld, Jason Alexander's father. He went onto star as Arthur Spooner on the King of Queens.
Hollywood celebrities like Jason Alexander, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Gervais, Hank Azaria, Kevin James, Peter Gallagher, Seth Rogen amongst others paid tribute to the late comedian.
I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather. I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family...You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara