Despite COVID-19 wreaking havoc across most businesses, Harshad Chavan and Poonam Damania have been using the downtime to come together as a power-duo for the talent management industry.

Poonam who is the owner and founder of Versis Entertainment started the new company late in 2019 and has managed multiple deals for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Masaba Gupta. The newly minted partnership with Harshad is set to infuse a new burst of talent and ideas to the company.

Both Poonam and Harshad have divided their roles in the organization and will play to their strengths to make Versis a name to watch out for. Poonam who comes with almost 2 decades of expertise in managing some of the biggest names in Bollywood, will lead the artist management vertical in the company. Harshad who comes with his own 2 decades of experience in retail management and brand marketing will play the role of a strategic advisor to the company, while promoting the company’s talent to the roster of brands he consults and works with.

Speaking on the new development, Poonam Damania said, “ When I founded Versis Entertainment, one of the key drivers was to innovate and push boundaries in the talent management space. This association with Harshad is a step in that direction. There is synergy in our thinking and plans on taking Versis to the next level, working with the amazing talent in the industry to create a new benchmark for artist management. Harshad has been a dear friend for many years now and I have seen him take TOAST events to spectacular heights with the kind of work they do, the brands they work with and the creativity they bring to the table. This is a truly collaborative partnership and I am confident that this is going to be an exciting journey for both of us.”

Harshad Chavan, TOAST Events, Partner at Versis Entertainment said, “I think this has been a long time coming for me as a professional. We have done a ton of celebrity deals in the past and managed some fantastic names. So finally becoming a part of a talent company that is spearheaded by someone like Poonam and hosts such excellent talent was a natural progression for me as an entrepreneur. Over the last 25 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some genuinely forward-thinking and amazing brands and I am now excited to bring my marketing, brand strategy experience to the table for Versis to make this partnership an extremely fruitful venture.”