Sahdev Dirdo of ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ was involved in an accident earlier this week. On Wednesday morning, singer Badshah, who previously collaborated with the 10-year-old youngster for a music video, told his fans about Sahdev's accident and provided an update on his health.

Badshah shared the news on his social media accounts. “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 29, 2021

Badshah announced on Tuesday that Sahdev Dirdo had sustained a head injury and had been brought to the hospital. “Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 km away. In touch with his family and friends. I am there for him. Need your prayers,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Sahdev Dirdo was hurt when the motorcycle on which he was riding skid on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to the police.Around 6:30 p.m., an accident occurred in Shabri Nagar, Sukma. According to Sukma Superintendent Sunil Sharma, Sahdev, who was not wearing a helmet, collapsed and suffered a serious head injury, while the rider had minor bruises.

After a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went viral, Sahdev Dirdo became famous. He also appeared in the updated version of the song by rapper Badshah, which was released in August of this year.

