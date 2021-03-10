Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 10.03.2021 | 3:37 PM IST

As Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes 4 years, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan discuss part 3

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. Later, they went on to display their onscreen chemistry with the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Their pairing and the film was loved so much that the makers went ahead and made Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was also well received.

As Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes 4 years, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan discuss part 3

Today marks four years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. To celebrate the film, Alia and Varun had a fun Instagram banter where they recreated a dialogue from their film through social media.

Alia and Varun also shared a screenshot of them having a video call with their director Shashank Khaitan. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Here we are 4 years later, secretly discussing part 3."

As Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes 4 years, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan discuss part 3

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt who was shooting for Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently under home quarantine after Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for Covid-19.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.

ALSO READ: After Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, Alia Bhatt shares motivational quote 

More Pages: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection , Badrinath Ki Dulhania Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

