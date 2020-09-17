Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have recently recovered from Coronavirus along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. While Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Abhishek Bachchan is still waiting to resume work. Only recently, the news of Amitabh Bachchan upgrading his wheels with a Mercedes went viral.

Now, as per the reports, the Bachchan’s have got their hands on the latest Mercedes-Benz GLS 2020. Being one of the latest models launched this year, the car’s starting showroom price is Rs. 99.90 lakhs for the base model. Equipped with a 6-cylinder, 3.0-litre petrol engine with 48-volt hybrid technology, the Bachchan’s have surely bought home a classy beast.

Watch the video of the car being delivered to their doorstep, right here.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra while Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

