Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan have announced tragic passing of heir newborn baby. The singer took to social media to release a statement saying that their newborn passed away at the time of the birth.

B Praak and his wife’s newborn baby passes away, singer issues statement: ‘Most painful phase we are going through as parents’

His note on Instagram read, “With deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us privacy at this time.”

Karan Johar dropped a comment on the post which read, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you." Gauahar Khan extended her support and wrote, “Oh god. May god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an ????.”

In April, B Praak and his wife Meera had announced their pregnancy with a post that read, “Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022.” The couple had welcomed their son Adabb in 2020.

