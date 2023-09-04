Although during Bigg Boss, many celebrities had to face derogatory comments and nasty comments when their fan following became a tad bit intrusive and started slinging mud on their idol’s competitors, one of the Pooja Bhatt haters seems to have dragged her father’s name. In a photo shared by the actress, amid many who called her names, one of the users accused Mahesh Bhatt of using the name of Parveen Babi and accused him of being an abuser, further questioning if he ever used his daughter’s body to satisfy his ego. However, Pooja’s calm reply left her fans surprised, who further appreciated her for handling the entire situation like a ‘queen’.

Pooja Bhatt reacts calmly to a user making derogatory comments about Mahesh Bhatt; fans call her ‘queen’

Amid many who were trolling the actress for her recent stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, one of the netizens dropped a comment saying, “Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God.” Despite the major allegations, Pooja Bhatt only wished the best to the user responding, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best."

Her composed response, as she chose to reply with love rather than with hate, left many impressed. “You are an inspiration to many people … keep handling things like a queen," said one of her fans and many of them voiced out a similar opinion regarding the way the actress handled the situation with grace.

In the past, Mahesh Bhatt, who arrived at Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to support his daughter Pooja Bhatt, had expressed his love and pride towards her as he emotionally revealed how the actress had been the biggest support to the family during tough and challenging times.

