Actor and screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam, who wrote the screenplay for films like Parinda and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, passed away on Sunday night. The cause of his death is unknown. This news comes two months after his 16-year-old son succumbed to brain tumor. He is survived by wife-actor Divya Jagdale and they starred together in Amol Gupte's Stanley Ka Dabba. The funeral will take place on Monday morning.

Shiv Subramaniam, Parinda screenwriter and Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor, passes away; film industry mourns the death

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to mourn the loss. He tweeted, “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy."

Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam.

My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy.

ॐ शान्ति !

Hansal Mehta wrote, "Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking."

Shiv Subramaniam penned the screenplay for Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Chameli & Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. The actor-screenwriter had won the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for Parinda and Best Story for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He was also a noted actor and starred in Prahaar, DrohKaal, Kaminey, 2 States, Hichki, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Bombay Boys, Snip, Teen Patti, Stanley Ka Dabba, Happy Journey & Nail Polish. He also did TV shows like Mukti Bandhan, 24 and Laakhon Mein Ek.

Shiv Subramaniam was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring as Sanya Malhotra's father.

