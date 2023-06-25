Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on the 31st anniversary of his debut film Deewana, which also co-starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a fan asking him if he feels ‘pressurized’ to give happiness to people

On the occasion of completing over three decades of being a film star, Shah Rukh Khan decided to host a special AskSRK session with his fans, wherein, the superstar wholeheartedly answered their weirdest of questions. Readers may be aware that hosting #AskSRK has become quite frequent for the megastar, who never misses an opportunity to speak to his fans. On June 25, the actor celebrated the occasion of his debut film Deewana, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, completing 31 years.

On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce about hosting a Q&A session with his fans saying, “Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK”. Excited fans started asking the superstar about many things including about his upcoming releases.

However, one of them was quite curious about the kind of pressure that Shah Rukh feels to entertain his fans and keep them happy. “#ASKSRK do you feel pressure knowing that people look to you for their happiness?,” asked the user. Responding to it Shah Rukh Khan said, “There is never pressure in giving happiness….its sadness one has to avoid.” Many of the superstar’s fans showered love on the response.

There is never pressure in giving happiness….its sadness one has to avoid. https://t.co/u8tSjytGyN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the big screen earlier this year in January with Pathaan, which became the highest grossing Bollywood film in India. As for his upcoming films, fans are eagerly waiting to see his collaboration with Atlee, Jawan which will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides that, he also has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki.

