comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.06.2023 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a fan asking him if he feels ‘pressurized’ to give happiness to people

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a fan asking him if he feels ‘pressurized’ to give happiness to people

en Bollywood News #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a fan asking him if he feels ‘pressurized’ to give happiness to people

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on the 31st anniversary of his debut film Deewana, which also co-starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On the occasion of completing over three decades of being a film star, Shah Rukh Khan decided to host a special AskSRK session with his fans, wherein, the superstar wholeheartedly answered their weirdest of questions. Readers may be aware that hosting #AskSRK has become quite frequent for the megastar, who never misses an opportunity to speak to his fans. On June 25, the actor celebrated the occasion of his debut film Deewana, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, completing 31 years.

#AskSRK Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a fan asking him if he feels ‘pressurized’ to give happiness to people

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a fan asking him if he feels ‘pressurized’ to give happiness to people

On Sunday evening, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce about hosting a Q&A session with his fans saying, “Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK”. Excited fans started asking the superstar about many things including about his upcoming releases.

However, one of them was quite curious about the kind of pressure that Shah Rukh feels to entertain his fans and keep them happy. “#ASKSRK do you feel pressure knowing that people look to you for their happiness?,” asked the user. Responding to it Shah Rukh Khan said, “There is never pressure in giving happiness….its sadness one has to avoid.” Many of the superstar’s fans showered love on the response.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the big screen earlier this year in January with Pathaan, which became the highest grossing Bollywood film in India. As for his upcoming films, fans are eagerly waiting to see his collaboration with Atlee, Jawan which will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides that, he also has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki.

Also Read: #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan speaks about the “hard work” behind his fame

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

IB 71 to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July…

SHOCKING: No OTT buyers for The Kerala Story

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency to release…

Tiger Shroff changed to Sunny Shroff; Disha…

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn gets Rajkumar Gupta to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification