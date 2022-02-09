Besides being a successful filmmaker, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is also known for her philanthropic activities and her contribution to social causes. The multi-talented director-producer, who believes in giving back to society, has recently joined the prestigious advisory board of Eve World, a women-only platform that seeks to build a positive and valuable digital experience for women worldwide, founded by Tarun Katial.

The mission of Eve World is to enable and empower women to achieve what they want in a responsible virtual environment that furthers their aspirations.

Ashwiny informs, "With every big idea comes responsibility and purpose. I am glad to be a part of the advisory board of Eve World which encompasses of stalwarts and visionary who have never stopped making their own paths that paves way for many women who can dream of finding their unique voice. If I can be an anchor of many unknown talented women and their expression, we can build a battalion of strong compassionate humans who create an equal space for women with their own identity."

Besides Ashwiny, the other notable names who represent the Editorial Advisory Board are Anupriya Acharya, Apurva Purohit, Bhavani Iyer, Dr. Anjali Chhabria, Priya Kumar, Radhika Gupta, Sonali Bendre, and Supriya Yarlagadda. The Editorial Advisory Board will anchor EVE World’s ethos of empowerment and building sisterhood.

Ashwiny is currently shooting for her next 'Faadu' which marks her digital debut as a director. Besides that, she is also co-producing a few projects. Official announcements of the same are underway.

ALSO READ: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins shooting for her debut web-series Faadu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.