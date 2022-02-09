comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.02.2022 | 8:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari joins the advisory board of the women-only platform, Eve World

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Besides being a successful filmmaker, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is also known for her philanthropic activities and her contribution to social causes. The multi-talented director-producer, who believes in giving back to society, has recently joined the prestigious advisory board of Eve World, a women-only platform that seeks to build a positive and valuable digital experience for women worldwide, founded by Tarun Katial.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari joins the advisory board of the women-only platform, Eve World

The mission of Eve World is to enable and empower women to achieve what they want in a responsible virtual environment that furthers their aspirations.

Ashwiny informs, "With every big idea comes responsibility and purpose. I am glad to be a part of the advisory board of Eve World which encompasses of stalwarts and visionary who have never stopped making their own paths that paves way for many women who can dream of finding their unique voice. If I can be an anchor of many unknown talented women and their expression, we can build a battalion of strong compassionate humans who create an equal space for women with their own identity."

Besides Ashwiny, the other notable names who represent the Editorial Advisory Board are Anupriya Acharya, Apurva Purohit, Bhavani Iyer, Dr. Anjali Chhabria, Priya Kumar, Radhika Gupta, Sonali Bendre, and Supriya Yarlagadda. The Editorial Advisory Board will anchor EVE World’s ethos of empowerment and building sisterhood.

Ashwiny is currently shooting for her next 'Faadu' which marks her digital debut as a director. Besides that, she is also co-producing a few projects. Official announcements of the same are underway.

ALSO READ: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins shooting for her debut web-series Faadu

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Marvel stars Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner…

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan…

Rashida Jones to star and produce dark…

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton…

Madhya Pradesh government to set up music…

Kim Yo Han and K-pop group WEi to be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification