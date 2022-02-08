Disney Branded Television on Monday announced two new unscripted shows coming to Disney+, with Marvel co-stars Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner as executive producers.

As per Deadline, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson is set to bring “hybrid docu-series" titled Growing Up, while Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner will be behind Rennervations, “a four-part series that embraces Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs”

Growing Up will explore the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. Culture House will produce the series with Brie Larson serving as an executive producer alongside Nicole Galovski, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg.

As Disney mentioned, “the series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.”

“Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or ‘hero,’ and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.”

Brie Larson is also said to direct episodes of Growing Up with other directors on board including: Yara Shahidi, Sydney Freeland, Elegance Bratton, Ashley Eakin, Ekwa Msangi, Smriti Mundhra, Rudy Valdez, Bernardo Ruiz, Kishori Rajan and Nicole Galovski.

As for Rennervations, the story follows Jeremey Renner as he travels to world to help communities. "Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” per Disney.

The feature project will be produced under Boardwalk Pictures while Jeremy Renner executive produces alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.

Also Read: Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Magical, Bollywood Songbird’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.