comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.02.2022 | 9:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Milestone week for Jannat Zubair- Named in Forbes 30 Under 30, Crosses 40 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It has been a massive week for social media influencer and actress Jannat Zubair who was named under Forbes 30 Under 30 and also crossed 40 million followers on Instagram. A couple of days back, Jannat took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her being part of Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list and called it her biggest teen achievement.

Milestone week for Jannat Zubair- Named in Forbes 30 Under 30, Crosses 40 million followers on Instagram

Announcing the news, Jannat wrote, "This one has to be one of my biggest teen achievements #gratitude #forbes #30under30 #Asia #2021".


Adding to that, Jannat has also crossed 40 million followers on Instagram two days back. She took off to Dubai to celebrate the milestone with her family and friends. She shared pictures of her cutting a cake on a luxurious Yacht along with her parents and brother Ayan Zubair.

Sharing the pictures, the 20-year-old wrote, "The best is yet to come".


On the work front, Jannat who was last seen in the music video ‘Wallah Wallah’ also appeared on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 along with Siddharth Nigam. The two teenage sensations had a blast on the show, even getting Salman to dance to their song's beats. The actress is currently taking a sabbatical from television.

ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair enjoys some delicacies at Dubai restaurant, see photos

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Marvel stars Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner…

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan…

Rashida Jones to star and produce dark…

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton…

Madhya Pradesh government to set up music…

Kim Yo Han and K-pop group WEi to be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification