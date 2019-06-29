Bollywood Hungama
Article 15: Anubhav Sinha heaves a sigh of relief as Brahmin outfit gives green signal to the release of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With a powerful premise that deals with caste system and discrimination that continues to plague some parts of the country, the hard-hitting trailer of Article 15 was received with applauses. However, not surprisingly, the film soon was caught in the web of controversies wherein a Brahmin outfit alleged that the film portrayed their caste in bad light. Furthermore, a complaint was lodged against the makers as well as leading star Ayushmann Khurrana by the said outfit, Rashtriya Parashuram Sena. But, another Brahmin outfit has now come in support of the film. The Antarrashtriya Brahmin Mahasangh Bharat has given a green signal to the release and has asserted that the film doesn’t show anyone in poor light.

Article 15: Anubhav Sinha heaves a sigh of relief as Brahmin outfit gives green signal to the release of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer!

Anubhav Sinha took to social media to share a letter he received from a certain Pankaj Joshi who is the National President of the Antarrashtriya Brahmin Mahasangh Bharat. In the letter, Pankaj has not only supported the film but has also maintained that the film doesn’t portray their community in bad light. In fact, in the letter, Pankaj has stated that the reason why it felt like Brahmins were portrayed as rapists etc. in the trailer was because it was actually a publicity gimmick and the film in itself doesn’t promote any such notions. He asserted that nowhere in the film have they showcased Brahmins as criminals neither do they have any dialogues that defame the Brahmin community. In the letter, he has asserted that they are quite satisfied with the film and that they have given a green signal to the release of the same.

Anubhav Sinha posted this letter on his official Twitter handle, after he received the same on Whatsapp.

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen playing a cop for the first time in this intense social drama that also stars Isha Talvar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta amongst others. Article 15 hit the big screens on June 28.

Also Read: Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha pens an open letter to Karni Sena after the film being called anti-brahmin

More Pages: Article 15 Box Office Collection , Article 15 Movie Review

