Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2019 | 1:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha pens an open letter to Karni Sena after the film being called anti-brahmin

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha has shared an open letter for the hard-hitting trailer which has created a stir amongst the audience for the storyline. Anubhav Sinha expressed that a movie should not be judged just by the trailer as it only shows some glimpses and not the real message of the film.

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha pens an open letter to Karni Sena after the film being called anti-brahmin

Apologizing, if the trailer hurt any sentiments of certain segments of the society, the director has asked the journalists all over India to validate that the movie has not hurt Brahmins or any other cast throughout the storyline. More so, Anubhav has upheld the sentiment as a national where equality is the point. Written entirely in Hindi, he greeted all Brahmin outfits including the Karni Sena. He urged everyone not to judge the film from its trailer and reassured that the film’s intention was never to disrespect any community.

The director shared, “An open letter to all offended from my film’s trailer #ARTICLE15.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in a never seen before cop avatar in the investigative drama, Article 15 which has a hard-hitting storyline, inspired by real incidents. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is set to release on June 29. 2019.

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha’s hardhitting drama Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana gets 5 nominal censor cuts

More Pages: Article 15 Box Office Collection , Article 15 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

ME TOO: Tanushree Dutta - Nana Patekar case…

Kangana Ranaut summoned along with Rangoli…

Sunaina Roshan controversy: Her alleged…

Pakistani fan MISBEHAVES with Saif Ali Khan…

After Mahie Gill and others were attacked in…

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan and ex-wife…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification