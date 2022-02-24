Filmmaker James Mangold and 20th Century Studios are teaming up to develop a biographical drama film about the life of silent-screen legend Buster Keaton, with Mangold set to direct and produce the feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on the book “Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase” by Marion Meade. Joseph Frank “Buster” Keaton, one of Hollywood’s most iconic talents, was a pioneer in the early days of silent movies and is considered one of the great physical comedians in film history. The book “explores Keaton’s often brutal childhood acting experiences, the making of his masterpieces, his shame at his own lack of education, his life-threatening alcoholism and his turbulent marriages.”

With Indiana Jones 5 heading towards the end of its production, James Mangold books his next “high priority” project as the executives meet with writers to adapt the biography based on the book.

Buster Keaton was a legendary actor, comedian and filmmaker who worked on numerous critically-acclaimed silent films, including Sherlock Jr, The General and The Cameraman. The “Silent Star” was famous for his physical comedy with a consistent deadpan expression that earned him the nickname 'The Great Stone Face'.

On the work front, James Mangold is currently working on the highly anticipated Indiana Jones sequel, which will see Harrison Ford reprise his titular role alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. The Oscar nominated writer-director is known for his great sense for emotional storytelling and rich character driven narratives in massive scale blockbusters like Logan, Oscar nominated 3:10 To Yuma, other critically acclaimed biopics like the Walk the Line and Ford v. Ferrari.

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic directed by James Mangold

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.