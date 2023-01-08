Kuttey is directed by Aasman Bhardwaj and is set to release in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj is set to mark his directorial debut with his upcoming movie Kuttey. The ensemble star cast of the film includes Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. It is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The runtime and other details of the film are out now. The film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) while its runtime is 112.03 minutes: seconds [1 hour, 52 mins, and 03 seconds]. The forthcoming action-thriller is slated to release on January 13. 2023.

To keep the audience and fan excited, the makers have also organised a special event ahead of its release. Speaking of the event, it will be a musical evening for the unveiling of the songs from the film. The audience has already experienced two chartbuster songs from the film, 'Phir Dhan Te Nan' and 'Awaara Dogs'. The musical concert will unveil the remaining songs.

As per the source, “After Maachis, Vishal has considered Gulzar Saab his mentor. Gulzar saab is also fond of the Bhardwajs’, so, it is only fitting that he unveils the music of Aasmaan’s first film.” The source further added that Gulzar will also recount a few poems on stage during the event, which will also see performances by Rekha and Vishal.

“Other musicians, like Vishal Dadlani, who has sung in the movie, will also perform at the do,” added the source. “Scheduled on January 10, the event will also see Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.”

