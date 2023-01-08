The countdown for the release of one of Hindi cinema's most awaited films to date, Pathaan, has begun. Yash Raj Films recently announced that the theatrical trailer of this spy universe film will be out on January 10. The production house also promised that the trailer will be high on action, thrill, and scale with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Ever since then, there has been speculation in the industry if the Iron Man of Spy Universe, Salman Khan too will be a part of the trailer.

SCOOP: Aditya Chopra does a Marvel – cuts two trailers of Pathaan, one with Salman Khan and one without

A source from Yash Raj Films informs, "That's the suspense. Aditya Chopra is a mastermind, and he knows how to keep all the cards close to his chest. While the world is aware of Salman Khan's cameo in the film, he is in two minds - if that should be shown in the trailer or not. And hence, he had asked his production team to cut two promos of Pathaan - one with Salman Khan as Tiger and one without."

That's not all, the source told us further that Adi's idea is to inform everyone of Salman and his Spy Universe by following less is more. "The entire campaign of Pathaan is less is more. So there might be less of Bhai, but the communication will stay intact. Who knows, you will get some hints about him in the trailer if not for a full-length presence. Adi has created the best scene of the film with the two biggest superstars of Hindi cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Just wait for the film and the sequence to explode like never before," the source promised.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Salman Khan has got the most heroic entry of his career on a helicopter in Pathaan to rescue SRK from the Russian Army. Which version of the Pathaan trailer will be dropped digitally, only time will tell

