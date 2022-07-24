San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce Phase 4 has officially ended and made several announcements for Phase 5 and Phase 6. Marvel Studios has officially announced the multiverse saga and below are the titles coming on Disney+ with release dates.

SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW

Meet the new face of superhuman law! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Pdqkek9x7u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

SECRET INVASION

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/UPjLBYZRkQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

ECHO

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Echo, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/1O6WD2goPf — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

LOKI

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/aYj3fbBBAM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

IRONHEART

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Ironheart, an Original series, streaming Fall 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Lz9rGgGP3H — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, streaming Winter 2023 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/uBODoQfy1Y — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, streaming Spring 2024 on @DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/b2GWFfNrCa — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

