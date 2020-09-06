Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to announce that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor had recently resumed shooting for his untitled next with Rakul Preet Singh and is currently quarantining at home under the expert advice of the doctors and authorities. Arjun Kapoor is asymptomatic and had taken to his social media to inform the news to his fans. he had also said that he will keep them updated about his health as and when possible.

Along with Arjun Kapoor, his ladylove, Malaika Arora has also tested positive for COVID-19 and her sister Amrita Arora has confirmed the news. There are no further reports with regards to her condition so far and more news is awaited. We can only hope and pray that the couple recovers soon enough. While Malaika Arora judges the reality show India’s Best Dancer, 7-8 crew members from the show had tested positive a few days ago.

Get well soon, Malaika Arora!

