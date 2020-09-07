Producer Sandip Ssingh has spoken up about his relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput after Rhea Chakraborty said she didn't know him and earlier reports stated that even the late actor's family had not heard his name before.

Taking to Instagram, Sandip shared multiple Whatsapp chats showing his conversation with Sushant's family. Sharing personal chats with Sushant, he wrote, “Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation. #sushantsinghrajput #sandipssingh.”

The first series of texts are from 2016 to 2018 between Sushant and Sandip. It also reveals the time they visited the actor’s farmhouse in Pawana.

Then, Sandip further talked about visiting Sushant's residence after hearing about his death. "On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come,” he wrote.

He shared screenshots of his exchange with Sushant's sister Meetu Singh and brother in law. “Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, its correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother ? Just want to end the speculation why I was talking to the ambulance driver despite his statement,” he said.

Sandip Ssingh, in another post, shared a screenshot from Mauritius Police after reports went viral that he had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor there. The letter revealed that no complaint was filed against him. "Just want to end the speculation on the planted Mauritius story to degrade my image of a self-made person out of jealousy and put me down. Sharing the letter from the Mauritius Police. There was no such case ever filed. #SandipSsingh," he said.

