Arjun Kapoor joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise funds for people affected by Coronavirus globally!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor is joining hands with international stars like Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Becky G among others to raise funds for those affected by coronavirus globally. The live fund-raising event called OHM Live will be a first-of-its-kind multi-platform charity initiative – for humanity by humanity and will take place on the 29th of May, tomorrow. The event will also act as the launch of Constellation.art, a human impact accelerator designed to connect the dreams of people everywhere.

Arjun Kapoor joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise funds for people affected by Coronavirus globally!

Arjun says, “As conscious citizens, every one of us have to do our bit to help as many people in need due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has affected everyone globally. The loss of lives and human suffering is unbearable and devastating. Every one of us living in every corner of the world has understood that we are deeply connected to one another.”

He adds, “It is an honour for me to be a part of this esteemed platform that has so many luminaries, from so many countries, who are joining hands to raise funds to support as many people as possible. With so many lives affected worldwide, this charity initiative is essentially one that sees humanity stand up to protect humanity.”

All proceeds of the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares, and Medicines Sans Frontieres who are supporting the heroes working on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: 8 Years Of Ishaqzaade: Arjun Kapoor says his debut taught him to believe in himself

