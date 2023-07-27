Alia Bhatt has an array of line-up after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is releasing tomorrow in theatres. The actress will make her Hollywood debut and has signed a YRF actioner and Vasan Bala Project. Now, it's been learnt that The Archies debutante Vedang Raina will be joining Alia in Bala's next for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The Archies’ Vedang Raina cast in Alia Bhatt – Vasan Bala project for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, "The Vasan Bala film will mark his first foray into the world of theatrical business. Karan and Vasan were impressed with his performance in the rushes of The Archies and believe that he fits the bill.”

The film will go on floors in September after the reading sessions in August. “In August, Alia Bhatt and Vedang will have multiple script reading sessions to break the ice. In fact, there will also be action workshops as the premise of Vasan Bala’s film has ample of action. The core plot is centered around a prison break,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina will make his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will foray into action with Hollywood movie Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film arrives on Netflix on August 11, 2023. The actress also has YRF spy universe project followed by Vasan Bala movie. She is also in talks to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt unpacks the items that make up her life and fit into a Gucci X Adidas bag in an exclusive interview with Vogue

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.