In July last year it was announced that Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Now, the cast of the film has just got bigger with Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat joining the team.

Arbaaz Khan will be seen playing the role of a tough cop named Rajesh while Mallika Sherawat will be seen in a never before seen role. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment's second collaboration. The film, which also stars Vivek Oberoi, went on floors on the 18th of December and the first schedule was shot in Pune. The second schedule of the film is expected to begin in April.

The film is India’s first horror-thriller film, based on true events in Gurugram. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based on the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee at this BPO.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, marks the second collaboration between Mandiraa Entertainemnt and Oberoi Mega Entertainment after Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The film is produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal.

