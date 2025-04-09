The re-release of Bhaiyaji Superhit, which was scheduled to happen on April 10, has been abruptly postponed. The announcement came via an official note from the film’s producer Mahendra Dhariwal, who cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the delay.

Bhaiyaji Superhit: Re-release of Sunny Deol starrer postponed

“We regret to inform you that the release of our film Bhaiyaji Superhit, starring Sunny Deol, which was scheduled for 10th April, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” read the statement. “We understand the excitement and anticipation around the film, and we sincerely thank all the fans for their continued support and patience.” It concluded, “A new release date will be announced very soon.”

Originally released in 2018, Bhaiyaji Superhit is an action comedy directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features Sunny Deol in a double role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, and Shreyas Talpade. Notably, the film also marked the comeback of Preity Zinta to the big screen after a five-year hiatus.

Set in the heart of Varanasi, the story revolves around Lal Bhaisahab Dubey aka Bhaiyaji (played by Deol), a quirky and hot-headed local don who harbours the unusual dream of seeing himself immortalised on the silver screen. To make his cinematic fantasy come true, he ropes in a flamboyant Bollywood director Goldie Kapoor (Arshad Warsi) and eccentric writer Tarun Porno Ghosh (Shreyas Talpade). What unfolds is a chaotic mix of action, humour, and meta-filmmaking as Bhaiyaji’s personal and professional lives collide in true Bollywood style.

The film’s unexpected return to theatres had generated buzz among fans of mass entertainers, especially those nostalgic for early 2000s-style comedy-action dramas. It also drew attention as a rare re-release, with Sunny Deol having enjoyed a successful 2023 with Gadar 2.

While no specific reason has been given for the postponement, the move comes as a disappointment for those who were looking forward to catching the entertainer on the big screen again. In the meantime, fans will have to wait for an official update on the new release date. The team has assured that further information will be shared soon.

