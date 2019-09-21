Bollywood Hungama

Anushka Sharma becomes the only Bollywood actress on Fortune India’s list of Most Powerful Women of 2019!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma is one of the biggest thought-leaders of India and has been a huge youth icon ever since her big debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She is a glamazon, superstar, actress of incredible repute, entrepreneur, activist and visionary and Fortune India has acknowledged her superstardom in their 2019 India’s Most Powerful Women Top 50 list. She is the youngest woman on the list and also the only Bollywood actress!

Fortune’s Annual Ranking of India’s most powerful women in business is chosen for making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and social and cultural influence.

Fortune wrote about the actress, “Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films—NH10, Phillauriand Pari. They made around ₹40 crores each at the box office.”

They added, “Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled Bulbul and a web series called Mai.”

