Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2019 | 10:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put gangaajal on them a few minutes before the apparent drugged video was recorded

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A couple of months ago, a video posted by Karan Johar became viral that featured all the big stars including Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among the others. While the fans were enjoying the video of all their favorite stars under one roof, MLA Majinder Singh accused them all for being in a drugged state. Milind Deora stood in support of the actors saying that his wife was also present at the party and no one was drugged.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put gangaajal on them a few minutes before the apparent drugged video was recorded

However, that did not convince Majinder Singh who later demanded the celebs to undergo a drug test. When Vicky Kaushal was enquired about this, he was shocked because he had no clue that all of this was happening since he was in a no-network zone. He said it was shocking that people were calling them names and he had recovered from dengue recently hence he looked tired. He even went on to clarify that Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Johar had put gangaajal on them a few minutes before the video was shot.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sam, Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, and Takht.

Also Read: “The aim is never to outperform anyone” – says Vicky Kaushal on starring with Ranveer Singh in Takht

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Daisy Shah will have to wait for another…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline…

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to release a week…

John Abraham is willing to give his right…

Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur to star in…

WHOA! Radhika Apte roped in along with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification