Dhaakad is one of the most anticipated action films of the year with Kangana Ranaut in a never seen before avatar. Donning a badass look with a machine gun in her hand, the teaser of Dhaakad left everyone in awe of the Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi actress. The film is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and it surely is going to be an eventful Diwali release.

A source close to the director informed us that, “After Dhaakad, Razneesh Razy Ghai has roped in Taapsee Pannu for his next thriller. The movie is all set to go on floors next year and the official announcement will be made soon.” Even though we do not have a lot of details right now, looks like Taapsee is going for another thriller.

Given the history between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu, we’re hoping Razneesh Razy Ghai will be the one to mend their bond.

Also Read: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu in work mode on the sets of Anubhav Sinha’s film

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection