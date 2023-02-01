Anurag Kashyap opens up on how he was kicked out of the house for being an alcoholic

Anurag Kashyap is currently busy with his ode to modern romance, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The film, featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta in lead roles with Vicky Kaushal in an interesting cameo, is gearing up for release before the upcoming Valentine’s Week. While Anurag is known for his grim films with dark themes, talking about love, the filmmaker opened up about his own life and his brush with romance. He reminisced about his first marriage and in the same breath, also recalled the bad memories like when his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj threw him out for being an alcoholic.

Anurag Kashyap opens up on how he was kicked out of the house for being an alcoholic

In a recent interview with Mashable India’s YouTube series The Bombay Journey, Anurag Kashyap opened up about his struggling days. The filmmaker recalled how despite getting fame after writing RGV’s Satya (1998), his directorial ventures often ended up in trouble. Reminiscing the time when Black Friday (2004) was releasing, the filmmaker revealed that he took up drinking when the film was facing issues, a day before its release.

“I locked myself in a room, and that’s when the drinking began. It was over. I used to drink heavily for a year-and-a-half. Aarti kicked me out of the house. My daughter (Aaliya) was only four years old then. That was a difficult phase. I was depressed. Paanch had stalled, Black Friday had stalled, Allwyn Kalicharan was shelved, another film that nobody knows about was shelved, I was kicked out of Tere Naam (2003) and Kaante (2002). I was drinking and I was fighting all these battles. I was unceremoniously thrown out of projects I had written and I was a part of. That was a very bad phase, and it accumulated into anger, with the industry, with the system,” he said.

Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming film, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is expected to release on February 3.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reveals that his daughter Aaliyah ‘does not give sh*t’ about his struggles’; Aaliyah states, “Rent khud de rahi hoon. Aapko kya problem hai?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.