The Bollywood actors Neha Dhupi and Angad Bedi who had previously appeared together onscreen in the films Rangeelay and Ungli and now they are gearing up to portray a married pair in their upcoming project.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to play married couple on-screen

Times Of India quoted a source associated with the project saying, “It’s a funny story based on a couple’s experience of living together during the lockdown. The casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. Neha and Angad had a great time working together. They are each other’s sounding board, and shooting for the film was an extension of that.”

The source further added, “They also brought their kids to the set and would spend quality time together as a family in between work. They would spend quality time together as a family on the set. It was a tight schedule and the two made sure to wrap up the film within days.”

The couple reportedly enjoyed working together tremendously. Additionally, Meher and Guriq, the children of Neha and Angad, went to the shoot with their parents, which made it even more enjoyable for them to see their parents’ work.

One of the most admired couples in the film industry; Neha and Angad have been married for almost five years. On May 10, 2018, the pair exchanged vows in a small ceremony in a Gurudwara. In November they embraced parenthood and welcomed a daughter, following which in October 2021 they welcomed a boy.

On the professional front, Neha, who has been juggling TV and movies, was most recently featured in A Thursday, and will next be seen in the romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. On the other hand, Angad will appear in the Salman Khan starring movie Tiger 3.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia recollects her 20 years old statement: “Either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.