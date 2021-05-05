After working together on Nocturnal Animals, Oscar-nominated actors Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are teaming up for a special series. They will adapt and produce 'Finding the Mother Tree' by scientist Suzanne Simard. Amy Adams will play the titular role.

According to Deadline, "Adams will star as Simard, a world-renowned scientist and ecologist who first discovered how trees communicate underground through an immense web of fungi. Simard’s work has been praised as having “planetary significance” and forever changing the way we look at trees."

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker will produce for Nine Stories whereas Adams and Stacy O'Neil will produce for Bond Group Entertainment.

