Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal to adapt and produce ‘Finding the Mother Tree’ memoir

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After working together on Nocturnal Animals, Oscar-nominated actors Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal are teaming up for a special series. They will adapt and produce 'Finding the Mother Tree' by scientist Suzanne Simard. Amy Adams will play the titular role.

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal to adapt and produce 'Finding the Mother Tree' memoir

According to Deadline, "Adams will star as Simard, a world-renowned scientist and ecologist who first discovered how trees communicate underground through an immense web of fungi. Simard’s work has been praised as having “planetary significance” and forever changing the way we look at trees."

Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker will produce for Nine Stories whereas Adams and Stacy O'Neil will produce for Bond Group Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star in a thriller tilled Ambulance, Michael Bay to direct

