Amruta Khanvilkar reveals details of her prep for Khatron Ke Khiladi!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amruta Khanvilkar starred in Raazi as Munira Begum won many hearts with her stellar performance is now all ready to be seen in the upcoming season of an adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Amruta has always been emphasizing on her fitness regime and with the current challenge she is taking this a level up by inculcating various activities in the form of total resistance exercises, parkour , tabata and somersaults to build her inner strength and be adventure ready for the show where she will be seen  performing some  extremely strenuous and audacious tasks.

Amruta expressed, “As an actor, I was always inclined towards performing a character of a fearless woman who is doing numerous actions and stunts and through this show , I will be actually performing them for real. I am highly overwhelmed also a bit nervous, but then I am getting ready for it. Moreover, through this opportunity, I will be able to analyse my fears which I want to eventually limit it by putting myself at task. Maybe I’d discover a new version of myself on the show!”

Are you excited to see her on the show? Be sure to let us know!

