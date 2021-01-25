Bollywood Hungama

Amol Parashar to essay the role of Bhagat Singh in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film titled Sardar Udham Singh is one among the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film narrates the story of a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated British officer Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwalala Bagh massacre .

While not much is known about the remaining cast of the film, it has been revealed that actor Amol Parashar who is popular for his act in the TVF show Tripling will be seen playing the role of legendary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Previously, Amol has been seen in films like Rocket Singh:Salesman of the Year and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh.

Reportedly, Shoojit wants to show Bhagat Singh in a more realistic manner- as a sharp and intelligent young man who has a lightness to him at the same time. For the role, Amol had multiple conversations with the director and also read a lot of literature on the great freedom fighter including the ones written by Bhagat Singh himself.

ALSO READ: Amol Parashar on Hrithik Roshan's reaction, "It feels good to see someone taking out 2 seconds of their life to acknowledge you and your work"

More Pages: Sardar Udham Singh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

