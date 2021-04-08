The cast of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye just got more interesting. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna who play father and daughter, the incredible Neena Gupta has now joined the cast as Mr Bachchan’s wife.

Apparently, on Mr Bachchan’s suggestion.

Says a source close to Mr Bachchan, “In recent years he has been progressively feeling the scarcity of co-stars. Actresses like Jaya Prada and Dimple Kapadia have been paired with Bachchan Saab once too often. He needed a fresh co-star, and Neena Gupta seems just what the doctors ordered.”

Apparently Mr Bachchan saw Neena’s career-changing performance in Badhaai Ho and had decided to she would be his co-star soon.

“That time has come now. Mr Bachchan and Neenaji would be the hottest autumnal couple since Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep in Bridges Of Madison County,” a friend of Mr Bachchan enthuses.

Neena says, "I am very excited and nervous and happy about working with Mr Bachchan."

