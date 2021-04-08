It’s big and breaking news coming from International shores that Farhan Akhtar has bagged a project with Marvel Studios. The actor managed to keep this a secret and already left Mumbai for the shoot.

A source close to the development shares, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide.”

The source further adds, “All other details of the project are strictly under wraps.”

Marvel Studios is an American film and television studio known for the production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and are loved across the globe for their phenomenal work. This new development of Farhan in Marvel’s next International project is quite intriguing.

