Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2021 | 1:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

BREAKING! Farhan Akhtar is shooting for an international project of Marvel Studios in Bangkok

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s big and breaking news coming from International shores that Farhan Akhtar has bagged a project with Marvel Studios. The actor managed to keep this a secret and already left Mumbai for the shoot.

BREAKING! Farhan Akhtar is shooting for an international project of Marvel Studios in Bangkok

A source close to the development shares, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide.”

The source further adds, “All other details of the project are strictly under wraps.”

Marvel Studios is an American film and television studio known for the production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and are loved across the globe for their phenomenal work. This new development of Farhan in Marvel’s next International project is quite intriguing.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar shares BTS video of him training for ‘Toofaan’, says ‘be light on your feet’

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING! Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to…

Ekta Kapoor, Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali,…

Alia Bhatt to sing in the Hindi version of…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to get an English…

EXCLUSIVE: Sooryavanshi and '83's release…

Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification