Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s latest advertisement with the platform Flipkart has landed the latter in trouble with mobile phone retailers. In their latest Hindi advertisement, which is a promotional campaign for the upcoming festive season, the actor is talking about the special mobile phone deals which are not available at the retail stores. The smartphone retailers are alleging that this is misleading the buyers.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), which represents 150,000 mobile retailers, wrote a long letter to the smartphone brands to address the issue. “Our purpose in addressing you is to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent wave of derogatory advertisements that have been proliferating across various online platforms, social media, and print media. These advertisements have been influencing the buying behaviour of customers through false and misleading statements, such as the one promoted by Flipkart with the endorsement of the mega star, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, stating, 'yeh Dukan per nahin milne wala' (This will not be found in stores),” AIMRA said in the letter, as reported by Economic Times.

The report also stated that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 80 million retailers, has written a letter to Amitabh Bachchan condemning the advertisement. “We are highly disheartened to witness your recent advertisement for Flipkart, where you claimed that deals and offers are not available at shopkeepers, thereby misleading and influencing customers,” CAIT said.

Both Flipkart and Amitabh Bachchan have not reacted to the campaign backlash. As of now, Flipkart has made the video private on YouTube.

