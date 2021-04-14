Actress Alia Bhatt has tested negative for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram to share the news about herself with a sunkissed picture.

Alia Bhatt had tested positive for coronavirus on April 2. She has been quarantining at home. She wrote, "the only time being negative is a good thing." She was wearing a tie-dye jumper with her pink printed pyjamas in the sunkissed picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On April 2, she had released a statement after being diagnosed positive for COVID-19. Her statement read, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe & take care."

Earlier, her beau and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 and has since then, recovered.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing on July 30. She is starring in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Darlings.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse actress Lee Ji Ah and Alia Bhatt wore same Georges Chakra peach gown on two different occasions

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.