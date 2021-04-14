Bollywood Hungama

The Boy from Medellín starring J Balvin to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 7, 2021

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

From Academy Award-nominee and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman comes an astonishingly intimate portrait of one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. The Boy from Medellín follows J Balvin as he prepares for the most important concert of his career--a sold-out stadium show in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

But as the performance draws ever closer, the streets explode with growing political unrest, forcing the Latin Grammy-winning musician to wrestle with his responsibility as an artist to his country and his legions of fans around the globe. As the public pressure of the approaching concert heightens, behind the scenes Balvin also continues to deal with the anxiety and depression that has plagued him for years.

 

Shot entirely in the dramatic week leading up to the concert, The Boy from Medellín gives us unprecedented access to the “Prince of Reggaeton,” and provides an immersive look into one of the most pivotal and emotionally charged moments of his life.

